Fitchburg Farmers' Market

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

Indoor Market runs every Thursday through December 20

Same great vendors (and a few new ones), Easy access only two blocks off Fish Hatchery Road.

Beautiful open Atrium setting. Plenty of free parking. Surcharge ATM on site. No market Thanksgiving Day.

Info
Farmers' Markets
608-277-2606
