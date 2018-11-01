Fitchburg Farmers' Market
BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Indoor Market runs every Thursday through December 20
Same great vendors (and a few new ones), Easy access only two blocks off Fish Hatchery Road.
Beautiful open Atrium setting. Plenty of free parking. Surcharge ATM on site. No market Thanksgiving Day.
