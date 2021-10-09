Fitchburg Fire Department Open House
press release:
10:00am-12:00pm, October 9th
Fire Station 1, 5791 Lacy Road, Fitchburg
Meet your local firefighters, ride on the fire truck, enjoy demonstrations and more!
