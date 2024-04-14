Fitchburg Historical Society

media release: 10,000 YEARS OF OCCUPATION: EXPLORING FITCHBURG’S RICH ARCHAEOLOGICAL RECORD

Sunday, April 14, 1:30 -3:30 pm, Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg WI

Come learn about the rich archaeological record that provides insight into people living here from at least the end of the last ice age.

Elizabeth Leith, Department of Anthropology, University of Wisconsin, and Luther J. Leith, Museum Archaeology Program, Wisconsin Historical Society, will discuss the deep history of the greater Fitchburg area from the earliest evidence of occupation to the period of European and American immigration into the area. They will discuss the archaeological evidence related to the different lifeways practiced, as well as some of the key technological innovations which allowed the transition from a mobile to a sedentary lifestyle. A brief business meeting will precede the program. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public.