media release: The Fitchburg Historical Society is sponsoring a program this Sunday, March 29, at 1:30 at the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road.

What’s Past is Prologue: Learning from Arboretum Land

Susan Carpenter, Wisconsin native plant curator, will share her expertise and enthusiasm to help us learn more about this valuable resource in our community. The UW Arboretum has always been a place to learn about, and from, the land. She’ll explore how early ideas and experiments (in the 1930s) about restoring land have evolved to guide current goals and projects. Spring tips for gardeners who want to grow onative plants will be shared.

This program is offered by the Fitchburg Historical Society. The program is free and open to the public.