Fitchburg Historical Society

media release: Would you like to know more about the veteran in your family tree? Join us at our fall program, "Finding Those Who Served: Military Genealogy at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum," featuring Russell Horton, reference and outreach archivist at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison.

Whether you’re doing detailed genealogical research, or simply want to know more about your family members’ military experience, this program will help you learn about the myriad of resources available at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

Even if your ancestor wasn’t from Wisconsin, the museum’s helpful staff can point you in the right direction