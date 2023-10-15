media release: The Fitchburg Historical Society's fall program will highlight one of the area's oldest organizations, the Swan Creek Sewing Circle. Founded in 1915 with the purpose of "neighborliness," it provided a way to connect a group of rural women at a time when travel and communication options were limited. Four generations of women have continued the Circle's traditions, and survived the challenge that COVID restrictions and precautions imposed.

Eileen Kellor, a third generation member, will share the history of the Circle, how it adapted over time, how its members' family histories are interwoven into Fitchburg and the surrounding area's history, why keeping it active is important to its current members, and the importance of maintaining traditions.

And, in accordance with one of the Circle's most important traditions, a dessert will be served.