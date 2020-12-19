Fitchburg Holiday Light Tour

press release: Spread the joy of the holidays with your neighbors and visitors to Fitchburg with our HOLIDAY LIGHT TOUR event. Decorate your home (businesses can participate too!) with your brightest & best holiday lights for all to enjoy! A master map will be compiled showing the streets of participating homes and businesses. Then on December 19, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. the viewing of the magic in Fitchburg happens!

We'll create a Facebook event page with the master map and a link for people to vote for their favorite holiday home display. Participating homes will be assigned a number that will need to be visible to voters. The home with the most votes will receive a gift certificate to Hop Haus Brewing Company Fitchburg, courtesy of Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce.

To participate, email administration@fitchburgwi.gov with your interest. Your address will be added to the master list and voting ballot. All participating addresses need to be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on December 16.