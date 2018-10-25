press release:There will be a public informational meeting and presentation on the Fitchburg Housing Plan hosted by the Fitchburg Housing Task Force on Thursday, October 25, at 6:00 pm in the Fitchburg Community Center, Oak Hall, 5510 Lacy Road.

Mr. Jason Valerius, with MSA Professional Services, will be present and will provide an overview of the plan and action items. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the plan and provide feedback to the consultant.