Fitchburg Juneteenth Flag Raising
Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta as the Juneteenth flag is raised at City Hall on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:30 p.m. to remind everyone of the importance of this significant day in history and to celebrate African American history and culture. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and became the emancipation date of those long suffering for freedom.
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Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
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