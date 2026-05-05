Fitchburg Juneteenth

media release: Join us as we come together to celebrate Juneteenth a powerful day of reflection, freedom, and community at the Fitchburg Community Center. This special event will take place on Tuesday, June 17, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and is free and open to the public.

The program will be emceed by Brandon Taylor of WKOW-TV 27 and will feature inspiring voices and performances, including songstress Michelle Bozeman-Brown, Dr. Charles “Chuck” Taylor, author of Juneteenth: The Promise of Freedom, and poet Sarah Be.

This meaningful celebration offers an opportunity to honor history, uplift culture, and connect with the community through storytelling, music, and spoken word.

Location: Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road

Admission: Free (limited seating available)

Register: Eventbrite or call (608) 270-4290

Come be part of this important and inspiring event as we celebrate freedom, resilience, and community together.