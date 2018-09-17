Fitchburg Landmarks Preservation Commission

press release: The Landmarks Preservation Commission for the City of Fitchburg was recently selected as an award recipient for an Intensive Survey Grant, financed with Federal Funds from the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, and administered by the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office. The grant enables the City to hire a consultant and conduct an intensive survey of the historical and architectural sites in the City of Fitchburg, and portions of the Town of Madison that are to become part of the City by 2022.

Survey results will help the Landmarks Preservation Commission gather historic research to help our community share stories on properties that make Fitchburg a great place to live and work. Selected properties identified through the survey may also become eligible for tax assistance through government programs. The Commission's goals for the survey results are to enhance the City database, educate citizens and potentially drive additional tourism to the community.

A public information meeting for the project is scheduled for 4:30 pm on Monday, September 17, 2018 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg. Joe DeRose of the Wisconsin Historical Society will provide an overview of the grant funding and project consultant, Traci Schnell, will provide an overview of the project and next steps.

Community Planner Susan Badtke is leading the project on behalf of the Commission with special direction from Commission members and Chair Mike Couillard. As the project progresses, information on the project will be available on the City's website at http://www.fitchburgwi.gov/2156/Landmarks-Preservation. Contact Susan.Badtke@fitchburgwi.gov or (608) 270-4256 with questions.