Fitchburg Library 15th Anniversary

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Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Library's 15th Birthday Celebration!

June 29, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Library is turning 15 today!  Drop in for a sweet treat and to share your favorite Fitchburg Library memory for our scrapbook!  (All ages)

See you soon at the library.

ALSO: 

The Fitchburg Public Library has been a cornerstone of our community for 15 years — and we think that deserves one heck of a party.

Join the Friends of the Fitchburg Library for Books & Brews Birthday Bash,  June 27, 6:30 PM - 9:00, an unforgettable after-hours celebration filled with good company, great beer, and a whole lot of community spirit. Whether you're a lifelong library lover or just looking for a fun night out for a great cause, this is the event for you.

The best part? Every dollar raised goes directly toward the renovation of the Children's Library — creating a brighter, more inspiring space for the young readers who will walk through those doors for the next 15 years and beyond.

This is a ticketed event for ages 21+.  Get tickets now.

Info

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Special Events
Books
608-729-1760
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