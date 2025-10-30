Fitchburg Mayor & Common Council Meet & Greet

media release: Join us for an inspiring evening of connection and conversation!

On Thursday, October 30, from 6:00–7:15 PM, the City of Fitchburg Mayor and Common Council invite Madison College students, faculty, staff, and neighbors to a Meet & Greet at Madison College’s Truax Campus (1701 Wright St.).

Come share your voice, meet your elected officials, and discover how we can strengthen our community—together. This is your chance to ask questions, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships outside of City Hall.

“This is about building relationships and strengthening connections between the City of Fitchburg and the communities we serve,” said Councilman Donald D. Dantzler Jr. “We’re excited to hear from students, staff, and residents about what matters most to them.”

Let’s keep the momentum going—following the successful Madison Alders Meet & Greet, this event continues the spirit of open dialogue, collaboration, and community pride.