Fitchburg Pride Month Flag Raising
Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Join Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta as the Pride Flag is raised at City Hall on Friday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m. to recognize the impact Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) individuals have on history locally, nationally, and internationally, as well as to work to achieve equal justice and opportunity.
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Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
LGBT, Special Events