Fitchburg Pride Month Flag Raising

Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join Mayor Julia Arata-Fratta as the Pride Flag is raised at City Hall on Friday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m. to recognize the impact Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) individuals have on history locally, nationally, and internationally, as well as to work to achieve equal justice and opportunity.

Info

Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
LGBT, Special Events
608-270-4290
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