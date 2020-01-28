ONLINE: Fitchburg Public Meeting

press release: A Public Information Meeting (PIM) has been scheduled for 01/28/2021 at 6:30 pm to discuss improvements to the intersection of County Highway MM and McCoy Road. Online attendance is encouraged, or the Council Chambers will be available for in-person participation at Fitchburg City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road.

The city of Fitchburg has received Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funding from WisDOT for work at the CTH MM & McCoy Road intersection. Dane County is a partner in this project. The project will:

- Signalize the CTH MM & McCoy Road Intersection

-Reallocate the CTH MM 4 through lanes at the intersection to 2-lanes with turn lanes

- Relocate the Capital City Path crossing of CTH MM to the signalized intersection.

5849-02-04,05 Project Location Map

The project is currently in the design phase. It will be let for construction by WisDOT in May of 2021.

Project contacts: Bill Balke, Director of Public Works / City Engineer, Bill.Balke@fitchburgwi.gov, (608) 270-4264

Andrew McFadden, Senior Transportation Engineer, Andrew.McFadden@fitchburgwi.gov, (608) 270-4261

Samantha Herheim, KL Engineering, sherheim@klengineering.com, (608) 663-1218