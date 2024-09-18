Fitchburg Referendum Informational Meeting

media release: The city of Fitchburg will be hosting seven public information sessions to provide opportunities for community members to learn more and ask questions about the referendum question on the November 5, 2024 ballot. Find more info on the referendum question here: https://www.fitchburgwi.gov/2915/2024-City-of-Fitchburg-Referendum

The information sessions will be held at the following dates, times and locations:

September 18 at 5:30 p.m., hosted virtually

September 23 at 6:00 p.m., hosted at Redeemer City Church, 5356 King James Way, Fitchburg

September 30 at 6:00 p.m., hosted at City on a Hill Church, 2924 Fish Hatchery Rd., Fitchburg

October 9 at 12:00 p.m., hosted virtually

October 17 at 6:00 p.m., hosted at Fire Station #3, 2950 S. Syene Rd., Fitchburg

October 21 at 6:00 p.m., hosted at Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Rd., Fitchburg

October 28 at 6:00 p.m., hosted virtually

A recording of an information session will be available online for those who cannot attend in person.