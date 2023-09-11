Fitchburg Senior Center Ribbon Cutting

media release: Please join the Fitchburg Senior Center, City of Fitchburg, and Fitchburg Chamber on Monday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. for the official ribbon cutting of the Fitchburg Senior Center Patio! The ribbon cutting ceremony marks the completed project for the much-anticipated Fitchburg Senior Center Patio. The patio is located near the main Senior Center entrance (or lower-level entrance of the Community/Senior Center), and includes a shade structure, beautiful plantings and seating for approximately 16. After a brief ceremony, light refreshments will be served.

Not able to make the ribbon cutting? The Fitchburg Senior Center will be celebrating National Senior Center Month on Friday, September 15. They will have food and beer for purchase and The Red Hot Horn Dawgs will be playing from 6-8 p.m. All are welcome!