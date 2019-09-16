Fitchburg Solar Project Open House

press release: EDF Renewables builds and constructs renewable energy projects, including solar farms for electric utilities. Local solar development provides many benefits to host communities. EDF is partnering with Madison Gas and Electric to develop a large solar project in Fitchburg, near the corner of Lacy Road and South Seminole Highway, on the O'Brien Farm. An open house will be held for the opportunity to learn more about the project and to answer questions. There is no formal presentation, so please attend when it is convenient during the open house. If you are unable to attend the open house but have questions or comments, please call (240) 620-1132 or email sterling.root@edf-re.com.