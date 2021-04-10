Fitchburg Spring Waterway Cleanup

media release: Mark your calendars! The 2021 Waterway Cleanups will take place on Saturday, April 10 from 9:00AM-11:00AM (rain date: Saturday, April 17). Cleanup locations will be posted at this website as details are firmed up: http://www.fitchburgwi.gov/2634/Waterway-Cleanups. We will be practicing social distancing, following Dane County Health’s guidelines, and encourage participants to wear a mask during the event. If you’d like to volunteer, feel free to sign up for the “Waterway Cleanup” notification list at http://www.fitchburgwi.gov/list.aspx. If you are interested in leading a cleanup, please reach out to the City’s Environmental Engineer at claudia.guy@fitchburgwi.govfor more information. Thank you for your interest in volunteering to help keep our waterways clean!