Fitchburg Strategic Urban Forestry Management Plan

media release: In 2025, the city of Fitchburg partnered with Eocene Environment Group and community stakeholders to develop “Moving Fitchburg Forestry Forward,” the City’s first Strategic Urban Forestry Management Plan. This plan will serve as the roadmap for Fitchburg’s urban forestry efforts over the next five years.

A draft of the plan is available on the City of Fitchburg website.

The city will host a public meeting to gather community input on Thursday, February 12, at 4:00 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers. Public feedback is an important part of this process, and all residents are encouraged to attend.

For questions, please contact Anna Healy, Urban Forester & Naturalist, at anna.healy@fitchburgwi.gov.

This plan was funded through a Wisconsin DNR Urban Forestry Grant.