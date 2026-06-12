Fitchburg Summer Resource Fair
to
Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
mediarelease: All are invited to the Summer Resource Fair to learn about free resources and services from local agencies and enjoy free bagged lunches and ice cream from the Munch Mobile Meals truck.
Due to popular demand, REAP will be bringing their popular bike blenders and ImpactLife will offer blood typing services.
Sweet Memories will offer face painting for kids.
Community Partner Tables:
- United Way of Dane County
- Rooted
- MSCR
- Fitchburg Senior Center
- ImpactLife
- Operation Fresh Start
- Joining Forces for Families
- Fitchburg Library
- City of Fitchburg
- Fitchburg Fire Department
- League of Women Voters of Dane County
- REAP with partner agency Cooperativa Raices para el cambio (Roots4Change. coop)
- Mercy Dental Missions
- Molina Healthcare
- NAMI Dane County
This is a free community event organized by The River Food Pantry.