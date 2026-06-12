Fitchburg Summer Resource Fair

mediarelease: All are invited to the Summer Resource Fair to learn about free resources and services from local agencies and enjoy free bagged lunches and ice cream from the Munch Mobile Meals truck.

Due to popular demand, REAP will be bringing their popular bike blenders and ImpactLife will offer blood typing services.

Sweet Memories will offer face painting for kids.

Community Partner Tables:

United Way of Dane County

Rooted

MSCR

Fitchburg Senior Center

ImpactLife

Operation Fresh Start

Joining Forces for Families

Fitchburg Library

City of Fitchburg

Fitchburg Fire Department

League of Women Voters of Dane County

REAP with partner agency Cooperativa Raices para el cambio (Roots4Change. coop)

Mercy Dental Missions

Molina Healthcare

NAMI Dane County

This is a free community event organized by The River Food Pantry.