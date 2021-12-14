ONLINE: Fitchburg Teen Center Open House

media release: The Fitchburg Teen Center engagement process is kicking off. The City, along with consultant, EQT By Design, are hosting a virtual LIVE open house event on December 14th starting at 7:00 p.m. We will be live streaming through Facebook plus five (5) other streaming options. Click this link for more details.

You will meet the eight interns hired by EQT By Design to help lead the engagement. You will hear more about the engagement process and what to expect over the upcoming months as the project progresses. If you have questions...Great, bring them! Plus, there will be an opportunity to share YOUR enthusiasm and interest by being part of the first engagement. Come curious and see you next Tuesday, December 14th at 7:00 p.m.