Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Wine Tasting

press release: Join the Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club for our annual Wine Tasting Fundraising Event. All proceeds will help support local and international programs, including Verona Area High School scholarships and Wisconsin Books for the World.

Enjoy appetizers and a variety of white and red Italian wines. Beer will also be available if wine isn't your thing. While sipping on wines and visiting with friends, be sure to check out the silent auction featuring items from local businesses. You'll also be able to order your new favorite wines and pick them up at the Verona Wine Cellar.

And don't worry - we'll have the game on in the event room so you won't miss the kickoff between the Packers and Seahawks.

Must be 21 years old to participate.

Space is limited, so purchase your ticket today!