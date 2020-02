press release: Hot coffee, bagels, free maps and (empty) water bottles at The Velo UnderRound (intersection of Badger/Cap City State Trails and Military Ridge/Southwest /Cannonball Paths) is the way Bike Fitchburg celebrates Winter Bike to Work Day! International Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 14 this year in the northern hemisphere, and Madison Bikes will celebrate that day, but in Fitchburg, we're hosting our traditional Tuesday commuter station and volunteer bike counts. Stop for a hot coffee and bagel, chat, and join Bike Fitchburg's mailing list. We will also have a repair stand, some tools, and a floor pump for minor adjustments.