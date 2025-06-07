media release: It's an exciting time of year in Wisconsin, with many focusing on their favored draft picks in Green Bay, we're focusing on our favorite "DRAFT" picks in Fitchburg! New to the Bike the 'Burg Challenge in 2025, this organized ride will take cyclists on a fun tour of local breweries, including the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, Delta Beer Lab, and Hop Haus Brewing Company. Riders will get to explore local bike trails along the way and each stop will have snacks and samples to try.

Every brewery has non-alcoholic beverages available, too!

This ride is an 18 mile round trip, at your own pace, with leaders from Bike Fitchburg on the route.

Register by May 11th for your Fitchburg's Draft Picks tee! Registration will remain open up to the date of the event, but tees will not be available if you're registered after May 11th, 2025.

Fitchburg's Draft Picks bike ride is made possible from the generous support of Bike Fitchburg, a non-profit dedicated to bicycle education. Bike Fitchburg works with our local government to make biking and walking easier, safer, and more fun. The organization is focused on educating biking enthusiasts and the general public on bicycle matters and works with the local business community to make Fitchburg a more Bike Friendly city. Everyone who lives, works, or rides a bike in Fitchburg is invited to follow them on Facebook and visit their website for more information on their work and upcoming events!