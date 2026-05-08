media release: Let's kick off Pride season with reign!!!!

Fitting the Crowns is a variety show featuring reigning titleholders around Wisconsin. It's a group coronation. From DRAG to BURLESQUE to CLOWNING, this show is a jam-packed experience filled mind-boggling talent. Immediately following the show, the reigning kings and queens will do a live question and answer from the audience.

For ages 21+

Admission - $15 (or $5 entry for reigning titleholders)

Door - 6:00pm

Show - 7:00pm

Come out and kick off pride with the reigning kings and queens of Wisconsin!