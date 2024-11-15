Fitzcarraldo

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: West Germany, Peru | 1982 | DCP | 150 min. | German with English subtitles

Director: Werner Herzog; Cast: Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale, José Lewgoy

Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald (Kinski) is a music lover determined to bring opera to the jungles of Peru. His plan includes hauling a huge riverboat over a mountain with the help of the natives. Director Herzog, who actually did haul a boat over a mountain for this epic masterpiece, proves the perfect filmmaker to tell the story of Fitzgerald’s grand folly. The legendary Cardinale co-stars as Fitzgerald’s girlfriend, Molly.

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Fitzcarraldo - 2024-11-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fitzcarraldo - 2024-11-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fitzcarraldo - 2024-11-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fitzcarraldo - 2024-11-15 19:00:00 ical