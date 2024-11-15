Fitzcarraldo

media release: West Germany, Peru | 1982 | DCP | 150 min. | German with English subtitles

Director: Werner Herzog; Cast: Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale, José Lewgoy

Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald (Kinski) is a music lover determined to bring opera to the jungles of Peru. His plan includes hauling a huge riverboat over a mountain with the help of the natives. Director Herzog, who actually did haul a boat over a mountain for this epic masterpiece, proves the perfect filmmaker to tell the story of Fitzgerald’s grand folly. The legendary Cardinale co-stars as Fitzgerald’s girlfriend, Molly.