media release: Join us on our patio on Sunday, July 17, at 9:00PM for a special screening of Fitzcarraldo.

FITZCARRALDO fictionalizes the mad, true-life mission of South American rubber baron Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald to establish an opera house in the Peruvian jungle -- which can only be accomplished by hauling a gigantic river boat over a mountain. No special effects here -- this is the real deal, with the impossible results executed before your eyes.