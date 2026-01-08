Fiume o morte!

media release: Croatia, Italy, Slovenia | 2025 | 112 min. | Croatian and Italian with English subtitles

Director: Igor Bezinović

In the aftermath of World War I, Italian poet Gabriele D’Annunzio led an unauthorized invasion of the small coastal city of Fiume, kicking off a 16 month occupation. This fascinating historical footnote is the leaping off point for a lively, inventive hybrid documentary that restages D’Annunzio’s siege with an amateur cast on the present day streets of what is now Rijeka, Croatia. Winner of the top prize at the 2025 Rotterdam Film Festival. “Irreverent and wildly entertaining… A timely reminder that laughing at fascists is a form of resistance” (Screen Daily).

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthousecinema—on the big screen where they belong! This spring kicks off with one of 2025’s most gripping andacclaimed international releases, and an absolute must on the big screen: Sirat. Additional highlightsinclude the latest from cult favorites Bi Gan (Resurrection) and Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band theShow the Movie). Plus, haunted vacuum cleaners, deadbeat poets, and the tale of a botched city siege.This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.