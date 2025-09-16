Five O'Clock Jump
to
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Cafe CODA presents: Five O’Clock Jump
An early evening open mic session full of music + bright moments!!
Every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30 PM, Cafe CODA | 1224 Williamson St.
Enjoy:
An open mic stage for all styles of music
Bright moments shared with Madison’s creative community
Whether you’re a student ready to practice on stage, a rusty performer ready to brush up your brass, or just here to soak in the atmosphere, don’t miss the 5 O’Clock Jump.