media release: Cafe CODA presents: Five O’Clock Jump

An early evening open mic session full of music + bright moments!!

Every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 5:00 – 6:30 PM, Cafe CODA | 1224 Williamson St.

Enjoy:

An open mic stage for all styles of music

Bright moments shared with Madison’s creative community

Whether you’re a student ready to practice on stage, a rusty performer ready to brush up your brass, or just here to soak in the atmosphere, don’t miss the 5 O’Clock Jump.