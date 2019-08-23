× Expand Brew City Bombshells

press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show's in hosted by Dora Diamond. The show will be taken over by Milwaukee's own burlesque troupe, The Brewcity Bombshells. They are Milwaukee's classy, tassel twirlin' burlesque troupe. The Brew City Bombshells have been entertaining audiences for ten years. Their troupe features award winning dancers, comedy acts, vocalists, and a variety of other performers. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. Come see Wisconsin's only weekly burlesque show for yourself.

See Fivestartease.com for more information

Performances from Reina Fire, Dora Diamond, Faye Tahl, Sugar St. Clair, Liz B. Honst