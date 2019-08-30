× Expand Mona Montague

press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease herself, Mercury Stardust (the internationally award winning burlesque entertainer). This week's show is dedicated to all our nerdom!!! Celebrating all things cosplay with drag and burlesque acts from some of the nerdiest perforemers around!!!. Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from Drag, Burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. Come see Wisconsin's only weekly burlesque show for yourself.

See Fivestartease.com for more information

This week's Headliner is Mona Montague (Minneapolis)

Performances from Belle Folle, Mercury Stardust, Mexica Xadows & Persephone Diamond, Anna Mae, Junpier Fox, Afrodisiac Slays, Dee Dee Purr, Daisy Chains