press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease herself, Mercury Stardust (the internationally award winning burlesque entertainer). Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from Drag, Burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. Come see Wisconsin's only weekly burlesque show for yourself. See Fivestartease.com for more information.

This week is something new to the FIVE Star experience, long time cast member Belle Folle will be leaving this role. Which leaves us with an opening on our cast and after several audition tapes we have selected four performers to audition live in front of our audience. Each performer will perform two prepared acts with an third act being performed after only 48 hours of prep. We will have twist and turns and we'll announce who the new cast member is by 10am Saturday Jan 25th (the next morning). See Fivestartease.com for more information.

This week's headliner is Belle Folle

With feature performer Miss Elegance; Auditions will be from Persephone B. Dimond, Aria Forte, Chiana Bliss, Juniper Fox