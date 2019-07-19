× Expand Liquid Mojo Photography Foxy Tann

press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. This week's show is hosted by Afrodisaic Slays from Milwaukee WI. The entire cast are proud performers from colors from all over Wisconsin, including 3 special guest performers from around the United States. With 20 performances that range from classic, cosplay, comedy and neo burlesque this show will be sure to entertain and inspire everyone in attendance. Topped off with extraordinary drag performances from some of the brightest young stars in the state.

See Fivestartease.com for more information. Tickets $10.

We have two headliners for this week, Foxy Tann (Minneapolis) and Shimmy LaRoux (Chicago) with a special drag performance from Drag legend Lawanda Jackson (Amarillo, Texas)

With performances by: Anthony Savage, OD Kimani, Afrodisiac Slays, Lavish Jules, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Noel the Gentleman, Anya Knees, Lyca Strorm, Reina Fire