× Expand courtesy Mercury Stardust Five Star Tease producers (from left) Mercury Stardust, Tulsi Sol and Amethyst Von Trollenberg.

Drag, burlesque and singing are just the beginning of what audiences can expect every Friday from Five Star Tease. The series aims to represent bodies of every color, size and gender identity, and create a space of self-love and acceptance. Upcoming headliners include Keke Boudreaux, July 8; Ms. B LaRose and Faggedy Randy, July 15; Shimmy LaRoux, July 22; and Kitson Sass, July 29. Five Star Tease is produced by transgender artists Tulsi Sol, Amethyst Von Trollenberg and Miss Mercury Stardust (aka The Trans Handy Ma'am on TikTok); find the full schedule at mercurystardust.com .

press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This in person & online show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show is hosted by TikTok star and Wisconsin icon, the Trans Handy Ma'am, Miss Mercury Stardust. Mercury along with Amethyst Von Trollenberg and Tulsi Sol, all three proud transgender artists, produce this queer driven high energy show. Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from drag, burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. The show also provides concessions and alcohol free entertainment. Come see Wisconsin's only weekly burlesque show for yourself at Dance Life Studio, 6725 Seybold Road.

July 29: Headliner: Kitson Sass. Cast: Arctic D'lite, Mae Summers, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Belle Folle

Single seats are $10 (by the stage) and $5; tables range from $20-$45.