× Expand courtesy Mercury Stardust Five Star Tease producers (from left) Mercury Stardust, Tulsi Sol and Amethyst Von Trollenberg.

press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This in person & online show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show is hosted by TikTok star and Wisconsin icon, the Trans Handy Ma'am, Miss Mercury Stardust. Mercury along with Amethyst Von Trollenberg and Tulsi Sol, all three proud transgender artists, produce this queer driven high energy show. Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from drag, burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. The show also provides concessions and alcohol free entertainment. Come see Wisconsin's only weekly burlesque show for yourself at Dance Life Studio, 6725 Seybold Road.

June 24: Headliner: Tre' Da Marc. Cast: Mama No Shits, Arctic D'lite, Belle Folle, Juniper Fox, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Haywood Jadoomi, Rozelle Creek.

Single seats are $10 (by the stage) and $5; tables range from $20-$45.