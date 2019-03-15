Five Star Tease

press release:

This talent packed cast comes from a variety or art forms such as Burlesque, Drag, Singing and Flow Arts. However they all share the same goal to raise money for the Madison Transgender Health Coalition. Hosted by the beautiful bearded trans woman and the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease, Mercury Stardust. Featuring the goregous Cass Marie Domino with performances by Karizma Mirage, Nika Rose, OD Kimani, Belle Folle, Garnet Grimm-DeVille, Lyndsay Evans, ZZ Topz, Connie Lingus, MaMa Noshits, Piper Prestigious, Persephone Queen, Pony Boy Trevor. All the proceeds will go directly to the Madison Transgender Health Coalition. There are a limited number of table tickets available in advance for a special price, it will be $10 tickets at the door.

Tickets available at Fivestartease.com