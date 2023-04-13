Five Ways to a Better Website Experience

media release: This presentation will share five ways to improve the user experience on your website — including navigation do’s and don’ts, homepage and subpage layouts, and the creation of effective calls-to-action.

The session will also talk about how to remove “noise” and distractions from your site.

Workshop presenter Joey Donovan Guido is the owner of Cuppa SEO, LLC, and author of the book, A Holistic Guide to Online Marketing. In addition to running his marketing firm, he offers consulting services and engaging presentations based on the principles found in his book. Joey is an expert in the areas of SEO, web design, user experience, and website conversion.

