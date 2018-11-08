Fix-IT Clinic

press release: Device Fix IT clinics are to repair and support computers and hardware owned by households without the means to fix them. Adults can bring in their devices (smart phone, desktop, tower, laptop, etc.) and DANEnet staff and volunteers will fix and clean the devices.

Thursday, November 8th 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM, River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road

More information:

Have a Computer Question or Issue?

If your computer or laptop is slow, not working, or seems to have a virus, bring it in for f ree tech support! Our volunteers will teach valuable repair skills, answer questions, and give technical advice about your device.

Details & What to Bring: First come, first served. Labor is FREE. Volunteers can offer advice on purchasing parts online or at local repair stores

Bring your laptop, and/or desktop tower and power cord . Volunteers will help with smartphones and tablets based on capacity.

https://www.facebook.com/events/202950597000049/