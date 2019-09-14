Fix-IT Clinic
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: A free community technology education event and device repair clinic. Computer Fix IT clinics are to repair and support computers and hardware owned by households without the means to fix them. Adults can bring in their devices (smart phone, desktop, tower, laptop, etc.) and DANEnet staff and volunteers will fix them.
Info
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Special Interests