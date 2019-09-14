Fix-IT Clinic

to Google Calendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00 iCalendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: A free community technology education event and device repair clinic. Computer Fix IT clinics are to repair and support computers and hardware owned by households without the means to fix them. Adults can bring in their devices (smart phone, desktop, tower, laptop, etc.) and DANEnet staff and volunteers will fix them. 

https://everyoneonmadison.org/

Info

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Special Interests
608-274-3107
to Google Calendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00 iCalendar - Fix-IT Clinic - 2019-09-14 09:30:00