Fix-IT Clinic
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: A free community technology education event and device repair clinic. Computer Fix IT clinics are to repair and support computers and hardware owned by households without the means to fix them. Adults can bring in their devices (smart phone, desktop, tower, laptop, etc.) and DANEnet staff and volunteers will fix them.
Info
Special Interests