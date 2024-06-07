media release: Celebrate summer with live music and food carts in Wingra Park. Enjoy tasty food and treats from local restaurants and spread out your picnic blanket or rent a boat and float to bands.

Don’t forget your picnic blankets and chairs! You’ll want to hang out in our beautiful park and enjoy summer vibes and music all evening long.

Scheduled from 5-8pm the first Friday of every month, June through September. The band for June 7 is the incredible and neighborhood favorites, Fixed Income!

Thank you to the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association for sponsoring this awesome event!