media release: Music By the Water, Wingra Park, 6-9pm.

Wingra Boats and Bloom Bake Shop are hosting our second 1st Friday event with Monroe Street Merchants. Listen to the band Fixed Income, and bring school supplies for the Back to School Drive. We are excited for kids' activities by Creando, a variety of food carts including Miko Poke, Soho Dumpling Truck, Cotton Candy Tent, and drinks from Garth's Brew Bar. Or grab take-out from one of our many great Monroe Street restaurants (Brasserie V has picnic boxes for pre-order!) and head over to Wingra.