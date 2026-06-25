The Fixx, Colin Blunstone, Peter Asher

media release: The FIXX has been often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era. Instantly recognizable, The FIXX sound is unmistakably unique and stands out among the thousands of artists filling the airwaves. Songs such as “One Thing Leads To Another”, “Red Skies” and “Saved By Zero” remain every day staples in television, films and on radio stations that continue to break new acts inspired by the era that The FIXX helped to define. The FIXX were then, and still are now; Cy Curnin on vocals, Rupert Greenall on keyboards, Jamie West-Oram on guitar, Adam Woods on drums, and bassist Dan K. Brown.

Tickets are available online or at The Sylvee box office. Once the doors have opened, if tickets are still available, they can be purchased at the Barrymore’s box office. Sylvee box office location and contact information can be found HERE.

Please note: The Barrymore does not have access to individual ticket order information. All phone inquiries regarding ticketing will be directed to Ticketmaster’s online ordering or The Sylvee’s box office.