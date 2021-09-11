media release: On Saturday, September 11, 2021 (60) communities across America are joining together to never forget the 2,983 women, men, and children who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 (2,977) and February 26, 1993 (6). Each of the (60) communities will remember (50) of the souls lost by reading their name, sharing where they are remembered in the North Pool or South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, reading the panel number where their name is in bronze at the 9/11 Memorial, and reading a short bio for each listed on the website of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

In addition, there have been (60) Flags of Honor, which includes the names of all (2,983) victims who lost their lives on these two tragic days. Each of the 9/11 Flags also visited the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and were on the sacred ground where the Twin Towers once stood, and where the 9/11 Memorial has been erected. This will be the largest national coordinated 9/11 day project in America in special remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of that tragic day on September 11th, 2021, and will involve both youth volunteers and youth involved with the juvenile justice system – both of whom were not born by September 11, 2001.

Briarpatch Youth Services Restorative Justice Program has been selected to represent this day of remembrance, as one of the 60 communities, to coordinate these efforts in Madison, WI. Claudia Parkes, Racial Equity & Social Justice Coordinator and Restorative Justice Program Coordinator of Briarpatch Youth Services is leading the Madison effort and is looking for volunteers, especially youth, to join us for the reading of (50) victim’s names and their information.

The Madison community event is planned to take place at city of Madison Fire Station 14, 3201 Dairy Drive, on Saturday, September 11 . Interested volunteers can sign up by emailing Claudia Parkes at claudia.parkes@briarpatch.org.

The 1st Annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 is led by Global Youth Justice, Inc., and is sponsored and funded by AmeriCorps National Day of Service, and Global Youth Justice, Inc.