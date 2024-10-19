Flame of Hope Center Open House

to

Flame of Hope Center (formerly Tao Sangha) 2330 Willard Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: October 19-20, 10am -  4pm each day

Drop in during the open times to learn more about our local and international activities and projects. Add your wish / prayer for the world to the International Flame of Hope.  Register for a workshop or Chanting session.

Schedule 

Saturday October 19

10:00- 12:00 Open Time

12:00-12:45 Blessing Ceremony for the Flame of Hope Center

1:00 - 2:15 Power of Energy (Ki) Workshop

2:30 - 4:00 Chanting Meditation and Healing practice 

Sunday October 20

10:00- 11:30 Chanting Meditation and Dharma talk

12:00 - 2:00 Open Time

2:30 - 4:00 Power of Energy (Ki) Workshop

Where: Flame of Hope Center (formerly Tao Sangha Healing Center), 2330 Willard Ave. at Ohio Ave. Madison, WI 53704

Contact Annie Bachmann at: (608) 257-4663 or by E-mail  Usa@flameofhope.net

Please RSVP for the ceremony and workshops

Info

Flame of Hope Center (formerly Tao Sangha) 2330 Willard Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Special Events
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-19 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flame of Hope Center Open House - 2024-10-20 10:00:00 ical