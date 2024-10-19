Flame of Hope Center Open House

media release: October 19-20, 10am - 4pm each day

Drop in during the open times to learn more about our local and international activities and projects. Add your wish / prayer for the world to the International Flame of Hope. Register for a workshop or Chanting session.

Schedule

Saturday October 19

10:00- 12:00 Open Time

12:00-12:45 Blessing Ceremony for the Flame of Hope Center

1:00 - 2:15 Power of Energy (Ki) Workshop

2:30 - 4:00 Chanting Meditation and Healing practice

Sunday October 20

10:00- 11:30 Chanting Meditation and Dharma talk

12:00 - 2:00 Open Time

2:30 - 4:00 Power of Energy (Ki) Workshop

Where: Flame of Hope Center (formerly Tao Sangha Healing Center), 2330 Willard Ave. at Ohio Ave. Madison, WI 53704

Contact Annie Bachmann at: (608) 257-4663 or by E-mail Usa@flameofhope.net

Please RSVP for the ceremony and workshops