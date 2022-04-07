Flame the Ruler, Sincere Life, LaTure, DJ Fusion

$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Join us for the ARIES Hip-Hop and R&B ball for live hip-hop performances by Flame the Ruler, Sincere Life and LaTure. DJ Fusion of 93.1 Jamz will be spinnin Hip- Hop and R&B tracks all night to keep everyone on the dance floor. We will be celebrating and shouting out all of the ARIES in the building that night.