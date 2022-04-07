Flame the Ruler, Sincere Life, LaTure, DJ Fusion
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
$15 ($10 adv.).
media release: Join us for the ARIES Hip-Hop and R&B ball for live hip-hop performances by Flame the Ruler, Sincere Life and LaTure. DJ Fusion of 93.1 Jamz will be spinnin Hip- Hop and R&B tracks all night to keep everyone on the dance floor. We will be celebrating and shouting out all of the ARIES in the building that night.
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music