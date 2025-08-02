Flamenco Live

Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: We invite you to a unique, interactive and intimate performance experience of Spanish dance that will deepen your understanding of flamenco culture. Featuring guest dancer, Danica Sena, together with Tania Tandias and cajón player Juan Tomás Martínez Paris. 

Advance-purchase: $25 ($35 at the door)

For tickets contact Tania Tandias: tania.tandias@gmail.com or (608) 250-0369. Credit cards not accepted at the door. Pay by cash, Venmo, PayPal, check. 

Info

Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Theater & Dance
608-250-0369
Google Calendar - Flamenco Live - 2025-08-02 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Flamenco Live - 2025-08-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Flamenco Live - 2025-08-02 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Flamenco Live - 2025-08-02 20:00:00 ical