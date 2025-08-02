Flamenco Live

× Expand Matzner Photography Tania Tandias on stage. Tania Tandias

media release: We invite you to a unique, interactive and intimate performance experience of Spanish dance that will deepen your understanding of flamenco culture. Featuring guest dancer, Danica Sena, together with Tania Tandias and cajón player Juan Tomás Martínez Paris.

Advance-purchase: $25 ($35 at the door)

For tickets contact Tania Tandias: tania.tandias@gmail.com or (608) 250-0369. Credit cards not accepted at the door. Pay by cash, Venmo, PayPal, check.