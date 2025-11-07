Flames & Frames

media release: Join us for Gallery Night at 100state as we open our doors to the Madison community and celebrate local creativity. This fall show features a vibrant mix of visual art, live performance, music, and storytelling — all taking place inside our downtown coworking and creative community space.

What to Expect

Over 25 local artists displaying new work throughout the space

Live painting during the event

Prints and artwork available for purchase

DJ Anton Reed providing the evening’s soundtrack

Two local authors showcasing and signing their recently released books

Beverages and light snacks provided

Gallery Night at 100state is one of our favorite community gatherings — a chance to meet the artists, connect with new people, and support Madison’s creative talent in an inviting, come-as-you-are atmosphere.

Come as you are. Bring friends. Stay for conversation and connection. We look forward to seeing you there.

Artist List

Amy Regutti •Andre • Ann Haberi • Archana Jayavel • Chele Ramos • Daina Zemliauskas • Danny Miller • Domovoi Jones • Eric Baillies • Hanna BruerIssis Macias • Jacqueline Biang • James Shulkin • Jessica Gutierrez • Kelty Carew • Mark Weller • Matt Perrin • Matthew Braunginn • Mushka • Nancy Erickson Dutmer • Nastia Craig • Paola Mayorga • Paul Stolen • Philip Harrelson • Ray Zovar • Sanda Steele • Scott Shapiro • Sophia • Steve Noll