Flameworking at UW-Madison
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Glass Madison 2023 - 2024
The UW-Madison Glass Lab is one of UW’s treasured “firsts”—the first collegiate glass program in the nation. 2022 marked the sixtieth anniversary of this seminal narrative. In 2023-2024, the UW Glass Lab presents Glass Madison—a year-long celebration of the sixth decade of this history, composed of Exhibitions, a Symposium, and Public Programs.
Gelsy Verna Gallery | 111 N. Frances Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
October 1 - 22, 2023